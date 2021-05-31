Emergency crews work to rescue worker after construction site fall

A rescue is underway at Karrinyup Shopping Centre after a worker fell off a ladder at a redevelopment site.

Emergency services were called just after 11am, and it’s understood an 18-year-old may have suffered a spinal injury.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said the worker fell from a ladder onto a platform that is 11 metres off the ground.

Four crews from St John Ambulance are at the scene and a number of fire crews were called in to assist.

6PR listener Jacob said it doesn’t look good.

(Photo: Nine News.)