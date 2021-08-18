Emergency crews work to contain Jandakot Airport blaze

There’s a fire emergency unfolding at Jandakot Airport where two sheds have gone up in flames.

Emergency services are working to contain the blaze and three ambulances are on the scene.

6PR listener Robin said he witnessed black smoke billowing from the hangar.

“I have seen probably six or seven fire trucks go down there, police, cars, ambulances.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

(Photo: Nine News.)