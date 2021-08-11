Emergency crews rush to Kings Park blaze

Firefighters are responding to a bushfire at Kings Park.

Crews were called to an area of scrub near Mounts Bay Road about 6.30am.

6PR listener Peter said he noticed the blaze while driving over the Narrows Bridge.

“I saw about three fire engines scream past and looked to my right and could see flames and the fire in the trees at Kings Park.”

“I could see a bit of an orange glow from the flames … and then just a lot of smoke.”

