6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Emergency crews rush to Kings Park blaze

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Emergency crews rush to Kings Park blaze

Firefighters are responding to a bushfire at Kings Park.

Crews were called to an area of scrub near Mounts Bay Road about 6.30am.

6PR listener Peter said he noticed the blaze while driving over the Narrows Bridge.

“I saw about three fire engines scream past and looked to my right and could see flames and the fire in the trees at Kings Park.”

“I could see a bit of an orange glow from the flames … and then just a lot of smoke.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882