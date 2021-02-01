6PR
Ellenbrook man behind bars for failing to wear a mask

9 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
A 41-year-old man is behind bars tonight after allegedly failing to wear a mask in public.

Police say the Ellenbrok man was not wearing a face mask when they located him at a shopping centre in Midland.

It’s alleged he was offered a free face mask by officers but refused to wear it.

Police say he refused to provide officers with his full name and identifying information.

He was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a direction and failing to comply with a request to give police personal details.

He was refused bail in court today and is due to appear before the Midland Magistrates Court on February 19.

A WA Police spokesperson said officers approached the man to ensure he was aware of the face mask requirement.

“Everyone in the community has a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of the COVID virus, and while police officers will operate under a ‘compliance with compassion’ approach, where there is a clear case of a person failing to comply with the direction, police will act to protect the community.”

