6PR
Eight-tonne truck stolen from Perth’s southern suburbs

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Theft
Article image for Eight-tonne truck stolen from Perth’s southern suburbs

A huge truck and trailer laden with earth-moving equipment has been stolen from Perth’s southern suburbs.

Owner of Reticulation and Trenching Solutions Michael Sproxton told Oliver Peterson he parked the 8-tonne truck up Fremantle Gold Course on Leach Highway at the end of the day last Wednesday.

“When I turned up to work at 6am on Thursday morning, she was missing.”

Mr Sproxton said he is trying to located other machines to use and has been told the “issue is rife” with machinery going missing.

“It’s going to cost a bit to replace,” he said.

Below are the registration numbers to look out for:

Truck rego – 1HEU 111
Trailer rego – 1TQP 383

If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

Click PLAY to hear the interview:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsWA
