Education expert explains the benefits of a staggered school start

An education expert is pushing for schools to stagger their start times in order to achieve better outcomes.

Research from Central Queensland University shows flexible start times free up resources across year groups, enabling students to improve their learning.

Professor Ken Purnell said the method has been adopted in other countries with great success.

“By having more flexible start times for the school … it means that you free up some of the expert teachers,” he said.

“Giving parents and teachers and students greater access, and perhaps enabling them to boost learning and achieve better.”

