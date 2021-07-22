6PR
Eddie McGuire backs Perth-based AFL finals hub

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Eddie McGuire backs Perth-based AFL finals hub

Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says the AFL should weigh up introducing a finals hub in Western Australia, in the event Melbourne is impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales are currently under lockdown orders, with the Delta variant continuing to rage on the east coast.

McGuire told Gareth Parker Premier Mark McGowan’s strong border controls work in Perth’s favour.

“We do have to look at where we are heading, and where we possibly could head, plans A, B and C for the finals,” he said.

“Perth is a great footy town, it’s a wonderful footy town, with a fantastic stadium.

“As hard as Premier McGowan has been, he has also been very good in that there has been a consistency where you go into quarantine and seven days later you can play.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
