Eastern states volunteers flown in to help clear cyclone trail of destruction

The mop-up operation after Cyclone Seroja has begun, but is being made more difficult by a lack of power and phone coverage in affected areas.

Key transmission lines are down and mobile phone towers are running out of battery, meaning thousands of people have no reception.

Local defence personnel and rapid assessment teams from the eastern states are headed to affected areas to help with the clean up.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services district officer Todd Pender told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s all hands on deck.

“Today is going to be an extremely busy day for our responders both career and volunteers,” he said

“We actually have in excess of 40 volunteers who will be flying across from New South Wales and Victoria to give us some assistance.”

Kalbarri and Northampton were the worst hit areas when ex-tropical cyclone Seroja made landfall on Sunday night as a category three system.

70 percent of buildings in the Kalbarri townsite have been damaged.

“They will be going around cleaning up, doing chainsawing, tarping roofs, repairing roofs where we can,” Mr Pender said.

“Western Power they have got specialist teams working on the transformers near three springs.”

The Premier is expected to visit the area today.

