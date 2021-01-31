Eastern states react to WA lockdown

The rest of the country has taken swift action after WA was forced into hard lockdown, following a hotel security guard testing positive to COVID-19.

A massive testing operation is now underway in WA to discover how far any possible outbreak may have spread.

New South Wales has ordered any travellers returning from the Perth Metro, Peel or the South West regions to isolate immediately, dating back to January 25.

Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have closed their borders to the affected regions, no one may enter without an exemption.

Those heading to Queensland must go into 14 days hotel quarantine.

South Australia has shut down to the entire state and only essential travel is permitted, while the ACT is making anyone who travelled from affected regions since January 25 to self isolate and get tested.

The Perth metro, Peel and south west regions are now in lockdown until 6pm on Friday night.

Everyone must stay home except for essential reasons.

Masks are also mandatory outside of the home including in workplaces.