Easter road warning after deadly day on WA roads

Drivers are being reminded to be extra careful over the long weekend – after two fatal crashes in the last 24 hours.

Double demerits will be enforced over the Easter period and heavy traffic is expected on regional roads as people choose to holiday at home.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson is urging people to be cautious on our roads.

“There is more cars on the road, more trucks on the road, just take care,” he said.

“We’ve all just got to look after each other, look after ourselves and take that extra caution to get to the destination safely.”

It comes after a driver was killed in a crash along the Great Northern Highway in the Mid West overnight.

Police say a truck and ute collided yesterday at about 7.40pm near Kumarina.

The male driver of the ute died at the scene.

Major Crash detectives will travel to the Mid West this morning to attend the scene.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a crash in the South West where a 73-year-old woman was killed.

It happened at about 12.30pm yesterday in Pingrup along Chester Pass Road, when a Nissan X-trail left the road and crashed into a tree.

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about either crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

