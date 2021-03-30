6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Easter road warning after deadly..

Easter road warning after deadly day on WA roads

10 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Easter road warning after deadly day on WA roads

Drivers are being reminded to be extra careful over the long weekend – after two fatal crashes in the last 24 hours.

Double demerits will be enforced over the Easter period and heavy traffic is expected on regional roads as people choose to holiday at home.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson is urging people to be cautious on our roads.

“There is more cars on the road, more trucks on the road, just take care,” he said.

“We’ve all just got to look after each other, look after ourselves and take that extra caution to get to the destination safely.”

It comes after a driver was killed in a crash along the Great Northern Highway in the Mid West overnight.

Police say a truck and ute collided yesterday at about 7.40pm near Kumarina.

The male driver of the ute died at the scene.

Major Crash detectives will travel to the Mid West this morning to attend the scene.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a crash in the South West where a 73-year-old woman was killed.

It happened at about 12.30pm yesterday in Pingrup along Chester Pass Road, when a Nissan X-trail left the road and crashed into a tree.

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about either crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Click play to hear more. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882