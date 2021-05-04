6PR
Earthquake strikes Kalgoorlie

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the Goldfields town of Kalgoorlie.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder Mayor John Bowler said he felt a “short, sharp jolt.”

“It was very much like the one that hit Boulder 11 years ago that caused millions of dollars worth of damage,” he said.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck boulder in April 2010.

Today’s earthquake hit at 3:45pm.

Mayor Bowler said he hoped the local mine workers were ok.

“I’m just worried and I hope the workers are safe.”

Press PLAY to hear Mayor Bowler describe the earthquake minutes after it happened:

Geoscience Australia Senior Seismologist Phil Cummins told Oliver Peterson the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“We got 275 reports of shaking raging from weak to moderate,” he said.

Mr Cummins said with an earthquake this size, to feel after-shocks would be “unusual.” However, he added there’s nothing to indicate there’ll be a larger one following this.

Deputy Mayor Lisa Malicky added there’s been no reports of damage as yet.

Oliver Peterson
NewsWA
(08) 9221 1882