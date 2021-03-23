Eagles prepare for dog fight ahead of Victorian return

The Eagles are heading to Melbourne for the first time since the 2019 finals series to take on the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Bulldogs stacked midfield is in good form after their win over Collingwood last week – led by Marcus Bontempelli.

Josh Kennedy told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they won’t necessarily tag the Bulldogs skipper as they chase back to back wins to start the season.

“He is a terrific player and he is one that we have to stop,” Kennnedy said.

“They do have some quality mids and they move the footy pretty quick and their handball game is pretty good.

“So for our mids to step up and take that challenge head on, it’s going to be a big task for us, but we are really looking forward to it and getting back over to Melbourne to play some footy.”

