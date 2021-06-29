6PR
Eagles fate up in the air as teams await AFL decision

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Eagles fate up in the air as teams await AFL decision

Fremantle and West Coast are waiting to learn their fate after WA was plunged into lockdown last night.

The Eagles are set to play Sydney in Geelong this week while Fremantle are scheduled to host Carlton.

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson the players are still unsure what the next few days will look like.

“Before this all happened we were flying out Friday to go to Gelong to play Sydney,” he said.

“Everything is still on track at the moment, but they are just in talks: can we go over? can we come back?

“It has sent everyone into a bit of chaos, as it has with every other industry in WA, but it is all for the greater good.”

Kennedy said the league is doing everything it can to avoid teams going into hubs.

“The AFL PA (Players Association) are adamant that the AFL and Gill (Gillon McLachlan) is keen not to have hubs, and try to just navigate there way through.”

Press PLAY to hear Kennedy’s thoughts on the WA lockdown 

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

Oliver Peterson
