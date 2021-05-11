Eagle Josh Kennedy with the latest on his injury setback

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy admits he’s in a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s clash with the Crows after suffering yet another calf injury.

The star forward was substituted out of the Hawthorn match with five minutes remaining.

“It started to tighten up a little bit in that first quarter, I don’t know if I got a knock, I can’t remember an incident,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It felt right during the game, but towards the back end it just started to really tighten up a little bit, so I thought I would come off and get it assessed.”

The 33-year-old said scan results today would confirm whether or not he’s strained his calf, the same injury which interrupted his pre-season.

“I had a scan last night, and will get the report back today,” Kennedy said.

“It’s feeling OK, and it feels like there are a couple of corkies around there.

“Hopefully we can push through and play against Adelaide.”

