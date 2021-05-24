6PR
E-Cigarette advertising likened to old ‘sexy’ and ‘masculine’ tobacco ads

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for E-Cigarette advertising likened to old ‘sexy’ and ‘masculine’ tobacco ads

Most of us remember the cigarette ads from decades past… the masculine ‘Malboro Man’ or a woman looking sultry whilst smoking. These same tactics are now being used by social media influencers to advertise e-cigarettes.

Tobacco advertising in Australia was banned on TV and radio in 1976 and then in print media by 1990. Yet the advertising of vaping products falls through a loop hole allowing for it to be “glamourised”, particularly on social media where it targets young people.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Association Professor Jonine Jancey from Curtin’s School of Population Health said the imagery goes back to what was used in the 70’s and 80’s.

“You’ll find those tried and true methods of scantily dressed women blowing out vape or young men looking very masculine and healthy doing the same,” she said.

“Or you’ll see attractive products like a pink, shiny product that’s quite glamorous.”

Despite social media platforms having policies regarding the promotion of anything that “simulates smoking”, Ms Jancey said “well [the ads] they’re there.”

“To determine who’s behind it is very hard as well.

“Is it being paid for?

“Is it organic or is it an influencer?”

Ms Jancey said large tobacco companies are invested in e-cigarettes.

Press PLAY to hear how young people are being targeted by this form of advertising:

(Photo credit – istock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
