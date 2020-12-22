Duyfken replica arrives in Sydney Harbour

The WA-built replica of the Duyfken ship has arrived in Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

The Duyfken replica was transferred to the Australian National Maritime Museum after funding to keep the ship operational in WA ended earlier this year.

Museum Director at the Australian National Maritime Museum Kevin Sumption told 6PR’s Michaela Carr “the Duyfken is in good hands and has a very long future ahead of it”.

Due to COVID restrictions the Duyfken was transferred to New South Wales via container ship, rather than sailing waters off the Australian coast.

“We had the vessel taken via ship up to Newcastle, which is just north of Sydney, and overnight sailed down.”

The replica, which is an important part of Australia’s maritime history, arrived in Darling Harbour just after midday today.

“It’s going to be docked alongside the other beautiful Fremantle built vessel replica that we have, which is the Endeavour,” he said.

“The Duyfken will, starting on the 4th of January, be open to the public and then later in January we hope to be sailing at least once a week.”

(Photo: Supplied.)