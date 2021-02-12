6PR
‘Dumb politics’: Zak Kirkup’s renewable energy plan labelled ‘unrealistic’

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Dumb politics’: Zak Kirkup’s renewable energy plan labelled ‘unrealistic’

Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup’s has copped criticism for his plan to phase out coal-fired power stations by 2025.

The state opposition leader unveiled the $400 million jobs and renewable energy plan yesterday, which would see Muja and Collie shut within four years.

Shire of Collie President Sarah Stanley told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett while the transition to renewable energy at some point is inevitable, four years is not feasible.

“Trying to do this in that sort of time space is just unrealistic at best, and just irresponsible,” she said.

“It’s really really frustrating, this community absolutely gets used as political football whenever these sorts of issues arrive.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon agreed, and said coal plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economy.

“Why the Liberal party in Western Australia would want to specifically just close generators so critical to your network and so critical to the state is just pure politics,” he said.

“It’s dumb politics and it’s dumb policy.

“We are addressing climate change, we don’t need to be destroying our economy and putting at risk the stability of the electricity system by closing down our coal fired generators.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Mornings. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
