A 59-year-old man has died after a crash in Perth’s northern suburbs on Thursday afternoon.

Police say he was driving a white Mitsubishi Magna along Hepburn Avenue at about 2.40pm, when he veered off the road and hit a tree near Spectator Drive.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash-cam vision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.