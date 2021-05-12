6PR
Driver arrested after alleged police chase through Perth’s south

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Driver arrested after alleged police chase through Perth’s south

A 29-year-old Parmelia man has been charged over a car theft and police chase through Rockingham yesterday.

Officers spotted the stolen VW Amarok ute being driven through Medina just after 8am.

Police say the vehicle was stolen during a commercial burglary in Bibra Lake that morning.

The driver allegedly sped away when police tried to pull him over, and officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The man is accused of driving recklessly through several suburbs, including on a footpath and on the wrong side of the road.

Police say he dumped the vehicle in bushland near Mandurah road and fled on foot.

A police helicopter was used to track the vehicle and directed police officers on the ground to the driver’s location where he was arrested.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences including, stealing, reckless driving, failing to stop and drug charges.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Rockingham Magistrates Court today.

News
