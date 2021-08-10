6PR
  • Dragon-like pterosaur fossils uncovered in..

Dragon-like pterosaur fossils uncovered in outback Queensland

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Dragon-like pterosaur fossils uncovered in outback Queensland

Researchers have uncovered ancient fossils of a flying reptile in outback Queensland.

The Pterosaur has a whopping seven metre wing span and is believed to have once “soared like a dragon” over the vast inland sea.

PhD candidate from the University of Queensland Tim Richards says it’s a lucky find.

“What we have is the front part of the lower jaw, which we are lucky to have,” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“Pterosaur bones don’t fossilize that well being so fragile.

“When we compare that to closely related pterosaurs with more complete skeletons around the world … we realise it would have had a wing span of up to around seven metres in length.

“That’s incredibly big.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Image: University of Queensland

