6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Doubts raised over whether double..

Doubts raised over whether double demerits actually make our roads safer

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Doubts raised over whether double demerits actually make our roads safer

Australia’s leading researcher in road safety has argued that double demerits aren’t an effective way of reducing road crashes and improving road safety.

Double demerits will be enforced from midnight tonight for the Easter break and heavy traffic is expected on regional WA roads.

Professor Max Cameron from the Monash University Accident Research Centre told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett an increased police presence is what causes people to drive safer, not extra demerits.

“I don’t think we are at all persuaded it’s an effective thing to do,” he said.

“During these periods police enforcement increases, especially enforcement in speeding, and it’s difficult to separate the two.

“The fear of being caught is what changes the behaviour.”

However chairman of the Road Safety Council of WA, Iain Cameron, said double demerits are just one vital component of a greater traffic enforcement plan.

“It’s not a one trick pony, it does rely on extra enforcement, it does rely on community awareness.

“We have never held double demerits as the savior of all of our problems.”

The double demerits system is only used in Western Australia, New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland.

And the last time an evaluation of double demerits was conducted in Western Australia was in 2009.

“We will do more evaluations, and we will look at what else we need to do,” Mr Cameron said.

Double demerits will be in place until midnight on Monday.

Click play to hear more. 

 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882