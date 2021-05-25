6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Don’t throw me under the bus’: Health workers rally at Perth Children’s Hospital

3 hours ago
Steve Mills & Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘Don’t throw me under the bus’: Health workers rally at Perth Children’s Hospital

Hundreds of healthcare staff and their families have gathered at Perth Children’s Hospital to protest understaffing, following the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath.

People from across the medical profession are calling for reforms to workplace conditions in WA hospitals, and have highlighted the the dangers of understaffing issues.

Protestors brandished signs saying “don’t throw me under the bus” and “we care about Aishwarya”.

Health Minister Roger Cook has addressed crowds, assuring hospital workers he’s aware the system is under pressure.

6PR and Nine News reporter Julian Douglas was at the rally when the Health Minister took to the stage.

“He did get pretty broadly heckled for the first couple of minutes of his speech,” he said.

“He has promised to implement the 10-point plan that was handed to him by the [Australian] Nursing Federation.”

Hospital workers are demanding the Minister drop his other portfolios so he can concentrate on the healthcare crisis.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

 

6PR and Nine News reporter Gary Adshead was also at the rally, he told Oliver Peterson the rally was “fierce” and “emotional.”

“The mood was palpable,” he said.

“This is a health crisis and we still have Health Minister who won’t say ‘crisis’

“Until he’s on the same page as the doctors and nurses, then how can he fix it?”

Press PLAY to hear more on Perth LIVE:

 

Steve Mills & Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882