‘Don’t throw me under the bus’: Health workers rally at Perth Children’s Hospital

Hundreds of healthcare staff and their families have gathered at Perth Children’s Hospital to protest understaffing, following the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath.

People from across the medical profession are calling for reforms to workplace conditions in WA hospitals, and have highlighted the the dangers of understaffing issues.

Protestors brandished signs saying “don’t throw me under the bus” and “we care about Aishwarya”.

Health Minister Roger Cook has addressed crowds, assuring hospital workers he’s aware the system is under pressure.

6PR and Nine News reporter Julian Douglas was at the rally when the Health Minister took to the stage.

“He did get pretty broadly heckled for the first couple of minutes of his speech,” he said.

“He has promised to implement the 10-point plan that was handed to him by the [Australian] Nursing Federation.”

Hospital workers are demanding the Minister drop his other portfolios so he can concentrate on the healthcare crisis.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

6PR and Nine News reporter Gary Adshead was also at the rally, he told Oliver Peterson the rally was “fierce” and “emotional.”

“The mood was palpable,” he said.

“This is a health crisis and we still have Health Minister who won’t say ‘crisis’

“Until he’s on the same page as the doctors and nurses, then how can he fix it?”

Press PLAY to hear more on Perth LIVE:



