Don’t be a ‘knuckle head’: Police Commissioner clarifies lockdown laws

As WA’s tough new lockdown measures come into place, WA’s top cop said his officers will apply discretion when it comes to fines.

Masks are now mandatory outside of the house, including inside office spaces and while exercising.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said officers will apply the “knuckle head rule”.

“If people are not obeying [the rules], and we have warned them and they continue to defy, or they are belligerent they will cop a $1000 fine minimum, or get arrested,” he said.

“If you don’t have a mask you can’t go out into the community.

“The only place you are not required to wear a mask is in your own home.

“Children twelve years and under do not have to wear a mask.”

Masks flew off the shelves at shops across Perth yesterday after news broke that masks would become mandatory.

The Police Commissioner said they are trying to source more masks, and in the meantime people are urged to make their own.

“Tie a bandanna or a scarf around your face if you are going to buy a mask.”

Under the tough new restrictions people in the Perth, Peel and South West regions can only leave the house to buy essential supplies, attend health-related appointments, exercise within their neighbourhood or to work if they cannot work remotely.

“You can only exercise for a maximum of one hour per day, and only within a five kilometer radius of where you live,” he said.

“As much as possible stay home for the next five days.”

The Police Commissioner said the regional boundaries that were put in place during the last lockdown will be reactivated.

“Stay within your region, and only move if absolutely essential,” he said.

“If you are returning to your home, we will obviously let you in.”

The Health Department are now “thoroughly reviewing” how the infected security guard managed to contract the virus.

“The next couple of days are going to be quite critical, there have been 60 identified contacts from this one individual case,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We need to lockdown the community for these five days while this contact tracing is going on, because we need to demobilize the population.

“We suspect he has got the UK variant strain, but that will be confirmed in the next 36 hours.

