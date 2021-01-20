6PR
Donald Trump expected to issue controversial pardons

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Donald Trump expected to issue controversial pardons

In his final hours of office, outgoing President Donald Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons.

There are reports he could pardon political allies and friends, including controversial Netflix star the “Tiger King”.

Associate Professor of the United States Study Centre at the University of Sydney, Brendon O’Connor, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the US constitution allows presidents to pardon people for federal crimes.

“It is an extraordinary power, it’s in the constitution so it goes back to the beginning of the United States,” he said.

“If there were cases that poor decisions had been made … it was a way of wronging injustices.

“It has really twisted from the intention that it was originally established with.”

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is so confident he will be pardoned, he has a limo waiting outside his lawyers office in Texas.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

