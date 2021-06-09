6PR
Doctors to unveil plan to improve Australia’s healthcare system

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Australian Medical Association will today reveal its blueprint to fix the country’s healthcare system.

The plan draws on lessons learned during the pandemic and aims to ease pressure on health providers.

National vice president Dr Chris Moy told Gareth Parker the AMA is calling on the federal government to invest more in the sector.

“COVID has taught us one thing, you need to listen to the health experts, plus you actually need to invest in health,” he said.

“Because if you invest in health it actually protects the Australian community, but amazingly the economy as well.”

He said the blueprint will include a list of five critical points to improve the health care system.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

