6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Doctors left scratching their heads..

Doctors left scratching their heads after cancellation of elective surgeries

11 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Doctors left scratching their heads after cancellation of elective surgeries

Patients in line for elective surgeries face a longer wait after procedures were put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Only category one and some urgent category two surgeries will take place this week, and all other procedures will be rescheduled.

Hollywood Hospital surgeon, Dr Jonathan Spencer, said it has left both patients and doctors confused.

“The difficulty is that many patients who have organised elective surgery have done this many weeks and months in advance, and it is a very stressful experience for them,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“It might involve flights, it might involve overnight stays, they have to organise time off work … it is a very big financial imposition for them.

“It is not a straight forward thing just to not do at a moments notice.”

This is the second time elective surgery has been paused after the state government put a hold on non-urgent surgeries at the height of the pandemic last year.

“The first time that the lockdown occurred and we had an elective surgery ban, we understood,” he said.

“The reason being is that we were trying to preserve beds for what was perceived to be a large wave of COVID.

“This time we are not sure.

“It would be very helpful, for us as doctors, if we did understand exactly why the elective procedures had been cancelled at such short notice.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882