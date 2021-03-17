Dockers Luke Ryan confident despite lengthy injury list

All-Australian Fremantle defender Luke Ryan is confident his side can get the job done in their season opener on Saturday against the Demons – despite several star players on a lengthy injury list.

“Everyone has got injuries this time of the year,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“Next man in, comes in and does the role, I’m sure whoever is playing this week, the next week, and the week after will be able to play that role.”

He said the team learnt a lot from last year, after COVID protocols reduced crowds.

“Fans are football,” he said.

“The communication last year was a whole lot louder, just because we could hear each other from one end of the ground to the other.

“The team that was the loudest was obviously more switched on and ready to go.”

The Dockers will fly to Melbourne today and name their squad tomorrow afternoon.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)