Docker Luke Ryan set for a return against Sydney

Fremantle’s Luke Ryan has confirmed he is over a calf injury and is ready to play Sydney on Saturday night.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker he said he has recovered well.

“The calf is good, I got through training yesterday which is good, now I just hope JL (Justin Longmuir) picks me.”

The defender said his teammates will be given the role to stop Swans star Buddy Franklin.

“I think either Griff (Griffin Logue) or Coxy (Brennan Cox) will get him, both of them want to play on him which is good, so yeah I guess I will be sitting in the hole in front of him trying to help out my boys.”

Fremantle’s ball use has plagued the team this year, Ryan said having purpose is more important than spending hours training the skills.

“I think we are just a bit too safe with the footy, we are not backing ourselves in, I think that is the main issue,” he said.

“If we start going for our kicks and kicking it with purpose, I think we will hit our kicks well and look really good like we did last year.”

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)