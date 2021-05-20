6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Docker Luke Ryan set for a return against Sydney

43 mins ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Docker Luke Ryan set for a return against Sydney

Fremantle’s Luke Ryan has confirmed he is over a calf injury and is ready to play Sydney on Saturday night.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker he said he has recovered well.

“The calf is good, I got through training yesterday which is good, now I just hope JL (Justin Longmuir) picks me.”

The defender said his teammates will be given the role to stop Swans star Buddy Franklin.

“I think either Griff (Griffin Logue) or Coxy (Brennan Cox) will get him, both of them want to play on him which is good, so yeah I guess I will be sitting in the hole in front of him trying to help out my boys.”

Fremantle’s ball use has plagued the team this year, Ryan said having purpose is more important than spending hours training the skills.

“I think we are just a bit too safe with the footy, we are not backing ourselves in, I think that is the main issue,” he said.

“If we start going for our kicks and kicking it with purpose, I think we will hit our kicks well and look really good like we did last year.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the team’s game plan

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)

Gareth Parker
AFLNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882