Dob in a doc: How to handle GPs charging for vaccine appointments

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is urging people to report GPs who are charging for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next phase in Australia’s vaccine rollout expanded yesterday, with GPs able to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 50.

But there are reports some GPs are charging for a consultation despite the federal government’s promise to make the jab free.

WA chair of the RACGP Sean Stevens said it is a minority of GPs who are charging for a consultation.

“The government did give the commitment that this would be bulk-billed and general practice stands ready to help with that,” he said.

“If there is something in addition to the vaccine though, then there may be a charge with it.

“It is important to note that the rebate for giving a vaccine is the equivalent of a three-minute consultation.

“If it is a regular consultation that includes something other than the vaccine then obviously it is going to take more than three minutes.”

