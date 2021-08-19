6PR
‘Do you really deserve to be in front?’: Liam Bartlett grills Anthony Albanese on polling

2 hours ago
As our federal politicians gear up for another election, Liam Bartlett spoke with Labor Leader Anthony Albanese about policy and polling.

The latest Newspoll has Labor leading in the two-party preferred vote, 53 to 47 per cent.

Liam Bartlett: “Coming back to the polls, you are in front. But do you really deserve to be in front Anthony Albanese? I mean seriously you really haven’t done anything, have you?”

Anthony Albanese: “Well what we have done is hold the government to account, whether it’s on the bushfire crisis, whether it be the aged care crisis, whether it be the rollout vaccine and the failure to build purpose-built quarantine facilities.”

The Labor Leader also weighed in on the handling of Afghanistan and the coronavirus pandemic.

Press PLAY to hear Anthony Albanese’s take on the Commonwealth’s handling of other issues

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

