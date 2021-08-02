‘Disgusting’: Sky News Australia banned from YouTube over COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube has banned Sky News Australia from uploading content to its website for a week for breaching its COVID-19 misinformation standards.

The video platform would not say which Sky News videos were removed but said it opposed material that “poses a serious risk of egregious harm”.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Sky News presenter Chris Kenny said it is an assault on freedom of speech.

“The idea that a foreign owned multi-national digital giant can silence an Australian news service on these spurious grounds is absolutely frightening for freedom of speech, ” he said.

“Obviously they have an agenda here, these are the sort of woke digital giants based in Silicon Valley in California.

“It is disgusting and frightening.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)