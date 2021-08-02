6PR
  'Disgusting': Sky News Australia banned..

‘Disgusting’: Sky News Australia banned from YouTube over COVID-19 misinformation

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Disgusting’: Sky News Australia banned from YouTube over COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube has banned Sky News Australia from uploading content to its website for a week for breaching its COVID-19 misinformation standards.

The video platform would not say which Sky News videos were removed but said it opposed material that “poses a serious risk of egregious harm”.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Sky News presenter Chris Kenny said it is an assault on freedom of speech.

“The idea that a foreign owned multi-national digital giant can silence an Australian news service on these spurious grounds is absolutely frightening for freedom of speech, ” he said.

“Obviously they have an agenda here, these are the sort of woke digital giants based in Silicon Valley in California.

“It is disgusting and frightening.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the ban

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
