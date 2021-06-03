6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Disaster waiting to happen’: Perth..

‘Disaster waiting to happen’: Perth school issue plea to dog owners

41 mins ago
Michaela Carr
Article image for ‘Disaster waiting to happen’: Perth school issue plea to dog owners

A school in Perth’s northern suburbs is urging dog owners to keep their pets on a leash during school drop-off and pick-up.

Quinns Rock Primary School physical education teacher, James Robins, said there has been a number of close calls with dogs off leads, putting children at risk.

“Every year there’s plenty of dogs off leads, running through our phys-ed lessons, we have kids that are scared of dogs and we know some dogs can be unpredictable,” he said.

“A couple of years ago we had one student that was bitten, luckily it wasn’t very serious but potentially it could have been.

“Some people chose to disregard the safety of children and let their dogs do what the want.”

Press PLAY to hear the school’s plea to dog owners

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Michaela Carr
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882