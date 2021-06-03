‘Disaster waiting to happen’: Perth school issue plea to dog owners

A school in Perth’s northern suburbs is urging dog owners to keep their pets on a leash during school drop-off and pick-up.

Quinns Rock Primary School physical education teacher, James Robins, said there has been a number of close calls with dogs off leads, putting children at risk.

“Every year there’s plenty of dogs off leads, running through our phys-ed lessons, we have kids that are scared of dogs and we know some dogs can be unpredictable,” he said.

“A couple of years ago we had one student that was bitten, luckily it wasn’t very serious but potentially it could have been.

“Some people chose to disregard the safety of children and let their dogs do what the want.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)