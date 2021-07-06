‘Disappointing’: City of Perth slugged with increased parking levy

The Perth City Lord Mayor says the state government’s decision to increase the levy on commercial parking bays in the CBD is unfair.

Business and property owners will be charged an additional 1.75 per cent this financial year, taking the average cost of a parking bay to $1,200.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gary Adshead Basil Zempilas said the increase was “disappointing”.

“Many of the ratepayers, many of the commercial property owners … have called it nothing more than an unfair tax on the CBD.”

Mr Zempilas said the council won’t increase the cost of street parking to cover the increased levy.

“It doesn’t make sense that in a time when we are trying to attract people back into the city … that we should increase the fees that they are required to pay via the Perth parking levy.

“One of the things that we are acutely aware of is the need for fairer, incentivised, and in some cases, cheaper parking.

“But if we are required to pay $17million a year into the Perth parking fund, it makes it very difficult to be creative with incentivised parking across the City of Perth.”

Minister for local government John Carey said the money gathered goes towards vital services and the increase is nothing compared to the council’s parking price hike in previous years.

“Over the past four years we have seen City of Perth car parking fees jump up well above the levies,” he said.

“The City of Perth has been jacking up their rates …. far beyond the Perth parking levy.

“That Perth parking levy does fund critical services like the cat bus service.”

