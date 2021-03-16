Digital wallets a solution to money laundering

A leading gambling regulation expert says a NSW trial of the use of digital wallets for poker machines to combat money laundering is an “excellent idea” for our own Crown Casino.

A Royal Commission into Crown Casino will investigate the allegation of money laundering where cash is the issue.

Charles Livingstone from Monash University told Oliver Peterson not only will this address money laundering, it will also help problem gambling.

“It’s very effective.

“You have to register and it connects you to an account that you load up in advance.”

