“Difficult terrain” one of the biggest issues for fire crews

42 mins ago
BUSHFIRE UPDATE
fire update
Article image for “Difficult terrain” one of the biggest issues for fire crews

The out-of-control bushfire raging in Perth’s north-east continues to create havoc for fire crews.

Over 10,000 hectares of land has been burnt with the perimeter of the fire front growing to 110 kilometres in size.

DFES Deputy Commissioner of Operations Craig Waters told Oliver Peterson there’s been three “significant” breakouts of the fire but it is difficult to contain due to the terrain.

“It’s very steep hilly locations.

“Some areas it’s inaccessible for even bulldozers to get into.

“So it’s very difficult to put a break around those areas and that’s why we’re seeing containment lines being breached.”

For the latest information go to emergency.wa.gov.au.

Click PLAY to listen to the latest update:

(Photo credit Evan Collis/DFES)

