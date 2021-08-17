6PR
  'Devastated': Perth mother of five..

‘Devastated’: Perth mother of five evicted amid public housing crisis

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for 'Devastated': Perth mother of five evicted amid public housing crisis

New figures show WA’s homeless crisis continues to deepen with 967 people now sleeping rough, up 50 per cent from November last year.

The waiting list for public housing continues to soar and limited private rentals has forced some families on to the streets.

Mother of five Tania Hansen told Liam Bartlett she has been on the public housing waitlist for two years.

Tomorrow she will be evicted from her private rental when the owner returns from Tasmania.

“I am going to end up down at the Armadale local footy oval, I have got nowhere else to go,” she said.

“I am devastated now, knowing that tomorrow is my last day of being in a property … it became my home.

“I am just traumatized now thinking am I ever going to sleep, I have always got to be watching my kids to make sure they are safe.”

Press PLAY to hear her story in full 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
