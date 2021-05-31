Details of dangerous Jurien Bay rescue mission revealed

An 11-year-old girl has been flown to Perth with a broken leg, after a dangerous sea rescue in Jurien Bay.

Five people were shipwrecked when their yacht crashed into a reef during rough weather yesterday.

Jurien Bay Marine Rescue deputy commander Wayne Harston said it was a difficult operation in “treacherous” conditions.

“It was very rough 30 to 40 knot winds, the seas were just enormous out there,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Our rescue boat was just too small … I actually had to abort, come back and arrange for the fisheries boat which was a much bigger boat to go out.”

They eventually managed to locate all five castaways, including the injured 11-year-old girl.

“The poor little thing, she was in a bad way, she did have a broken leg, and they were suffering from hypothermia and in shock.”

(Photo: Jurien Bay Police/ Twitter.)