Details emerge of alleged kidnapping of former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Details emerge of alleged kidnapping of former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been kidnapped and held for ransom on Sydney’s Lower North Shore by an alleged criminal group.

Police say the 50-year-old was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint after being forced into a vehicle at Cremorne about two weeks ago.

He was released about an hour later.

Daily Telegraph crime editor Mark Mori told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, MacGill allegedly didn’t report the incident for another week.

“Why it took him a week, I don’t know?” he said.

“The story is unraveling more and more and the motive for the kidnapping is still not clear.”

Four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – have been arrested and charges are expected to be laid.

Press PLAY to hear more about the alleged kidnapping 

(Photo: Getty/Doug Benc)

News
