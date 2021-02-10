6PR
Destroyed highway described as ‘something off a movie set’

9 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The true extent of damage done to the North West Coastal Highway has been revealed in a series of shocking photos taken by Main Roads WA repair crews.

Jerko Ostoic from Main Roads WA has described the damage done to the North West Coastal Highway as “something off a movie set”.

Jerko Ostoic told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson “A distance of 179 kilometres… it’s a pretty big hit”

The highway was damaged by severe weather that hit the Gasgoyne region last week, bringing devastating amounts of rain which washed away large chunks of the road.

Ostoic said that the road is currently closed but repairs are underway and a temporary road is expected to be opened next week.

“We have mobilized crews to commence repairs and it’s estimated the North West Coastal Highway will reopen under restrictions next week”

Photos supplied to 6PR by Main Roads WA show the shocking extent of the damage.

 

