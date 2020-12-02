Desperate search for a man swept off rocks in Esperance continues

The search for a missing man believed to have been swept off rocks at a beach near Esperance will continue this morning.

A member of the public reported seeing the man disappear into the water at Salmon Beach at about 2.40pm yesterday.

It sparked a massive search and rescue effort in the area.

2020 has been a horrific year for the small Esperance community, after a number of ocean-related tragedies.

In September a man in his 60s drowned after being swept off rocks near Wylie Bay, and in January a 21-year-old man died after being swept off rocks at Twilight Beach.

There have also been two fatal shark attacks in Esperance this year.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)