Desperate plea: Kalbarri businesses struggle to ‘keep head above water’ after Cyclone

Kalbarri residents and business owners say they are desperate for tourists to return to the region after Cyclone Seroja tore through the area last month.

Finlay Bar and Restaurant owner Melissa Finlay said businesses are open but no one is visiting.

“We are working pretty hard up here trying to keep our head above water,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“Seroja came in right in the middle of school holidays, and April school holidays are our biggest time of the year, that’s where we get most of our money to keep us going for the rest of the year.

“It is now two years in a row that we have not received that.”

Press PLAY to hear Kalbarri business owners desperate plea

People and businesses affected by Cyclone Seroja can now apply for support payments from the state government.

Emergency Services Minister Reece Whitby announced the $2.8 million grant package on 6PR Mornings on Thursday.

“We have estimated how many small businesses or businesses will be applying, and we have made sure that there is more than enough money for those applicants.”

Residents with damage to their homes and impacted business operators can claim up to $4,000 under the scheme.

Grants are available to people across 13 local government areas whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed, or whose businesses suffered financially as a result of the cyclone.

To apply for a grant visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview