Desperate plea for volunteers as Wooroloo bushfire victims rebuild

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Desperate plea for volunteers as Wooroloo bushfire victims rebuild

A not-for-profit organisation helping Wooroloo bushfire victims rebuild fencing has put out a desperate plea for help.

164 homes are in need of new fencing and BlazeAid Wooroloo have already helped 57 properties rebuild.

Coordinator Jo Delaney told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett more volunteers are needed to complete the work.

“We have been here sending out volunteers to the properties since the 15th of February,” she said.

“Our numbers have been dropping off since COVID hit.”

18 volunteers are needed each day to complete the mammoth eight-week task.

“We need the bodies here, you don’t need to be able to fence to be able to join us.

“If you can walk a kilometre, if you can use a pair of pliers, if you can toke just one star picket you can help out the property owners out there.”

Michelle’s property was devastated by the February blaze and said the organisation have been a savior.

“We have got so much rebuilding to do…  it is just so helpful,” she said.

“They just bring hope and help.”

If you are able to help, contact Jo on 0417 614 446, or contact the BlazeAid Wooroloo Facebook page.

Press PLAY to hear more about the organisation 

(Photo: DFES)

