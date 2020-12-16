Delta Goodrem reflects on 2020 with Gary Adshead

2020 has been a difficult year for many Australians, but Delta Goodrem is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer with her new album Only Santa Knows.

She spoke with Gary Adshead on 6PR Mornings today.

“I jumped in the studio self inspired and brought Christmas to life,” she said.

The album features two original tracks including a collaboration with Olivia Newton-John.

“I had written this song just about the idea of really enjoying the simple things.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Getty Images/Noel Vasquez)