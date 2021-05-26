6PR
‘Deeply troubling’: WA barrister slams NSW sexual consent laws

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Deeply troubling’: WA barrister slams NSW sexual consent laws

One of Perth’s leading criminal barristers has labelled proposed new sexual consent laws by New South Wales “deeply troubling”.

The sweeping changes mean people will be required to seek clear verbal or behavioral assurances that partners are consenting to sex.

A court will no longer be able to find a perpetrator had reasonable grounds to believe a victim was consenting, unless steps were taken to obtain that consent.

Murray Chambers criminal barrister Linda Black told Liam Bartlett the laws are likely to increase conviction rates.

“I think the model is deeply troubling and I certainly hope that we don’t bring that in, in Western Australia,” she said.

“The onus of proof has always got to be on the person bringing the allegation, not the other way around.”

Press PLAY to hear her explain why the law is troubling 

Liam Bartlett
News
