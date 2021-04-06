Daylight Savings MP to leave ‘high-paying’ US job to sit in WA parliament

The Leader of the WA Daylight Saving Party is confident he will be able to have a say in the newly elected parliament, despite Labor’s crushing victory last month.

Wilson Tucker secured a seat in the upper house for the Mining and Pastoral Region with just 98 primary votes.

“It will be tough with Labor controlling the government,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“I am always up for a challenge, I am certainly not going to back down, if we can’t legislate daylight savings – so be it.

“My focus will be to serve the people of Mining and Pastoral to the best of my ability.”

Mr Tucker ran his entire campaign from the United States where he has been living for the last three years.

But said he is happy to leave his high-paying software engineering job in Seattle behind.

“I am planning on coming back to Perth as soon as I can, and navigating the quarantine, and being on the ground and ready,” he said.

“I am very happy to be coming back and serving the people of Western Australia.”

