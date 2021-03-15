David Honey admits Liberal party was in ‘serious trouble’ last year

One of the only surviving Liberal members admits he knew from the middle of last year the party would be in serious trouble when WA voters went to the polls.

At this stage the party has only secured two seats in the lower house, and might retain a third.

Member for Cottesloe David Honey told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he conducted his own polling last June.

“I knew this was a tough election, the toughest election we will ever have faced,” he said.

“I knew from the middle of last year that we were in the most serious trouble.”

He also admitted the party’s green energy policy received mixed feedback.

“There was a campaign committee, that campaign committee decided what the policies were,” he said.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that renewables are the future for a new industry in the state.

“In terms of going for a hard stop on collie, it was my personal view that, that was not a politically wise move to do.”

Mr Honey said once counting is complete the party will meet to decide on a leader between him and Member for Vasse Libby Mettam.

He said discussions will also be conducted with the National party to form a coalition party.

“Whatever happens we will be working hand in hand to keep the government to account.”

Nationals Leader Mia Davies also wouldn’t speculate on whether the party will bail out the Liberals and form a coalition, until all votes are counted.

“We need to make sure we know who is sitting in each party room before we make decisions like that,” she said.

“But both of us are very clear on the fact that we need to find a way to hold the government to account.”

