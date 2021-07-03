Advertisement
David Hale: “The Start is Crucial”
Fremantle Assistant Coach David Hale joins Mark Gibson and Glen Jakovich ahead of their game against Carlton at the MCG, citing the start of the match as crucial if they are to come away with a win.
