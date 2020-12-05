Advertisement
David Foster Inducted To Sport Australia Hall of Fame
World woodcutting champion David Foster has had his fair share of success, and he has been rewarded for it by being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
World woodcutting champion David Foster has had his fair share of success, and he has been rewarded for it by being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.