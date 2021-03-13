Dana Vulin’s amazing story of survival

Dana Vulin joined 6PR’s Mark Gibson in the studio to share her incredible story and to tell listeners what she’s been up to since recovering from her life-threatening burns suffered almost a decade ago.

In 2012 Dana was sleeping on her couch in her Perth apartment when Natalie Dimitrovska broke in and set her on fire. Dana suffered 3rd degree burns to 64% of her body and face but fought through the injuries to prove that “beauty comes from within”.

Dana now spends her time motivating others who are also going through similar injuries of their own – as well as those battling cancer and other serious conditions.

Dana told Mark Gibson that she has spent the last few years completing 3 university degrees; A Bachelor of Communications, Bachelor of Business and a Masters of Science. She has done all of that while continuing to motivate and inspire people through her public speaking.

Dana is hoping to one day specialise in cosmetics and disfigurements to further help people who are suffering through the same struggles as she once did.