Cyclone Seroja victims face homelessness as accommodation levels reach critical

Residents of Northampton and Kalbarri who lost their houses in Cyclone Seroja could be waiting up to two years for a new home.

Materials shortages and the sheer scale of the disaster are hampering rebuilding efforts, and many residents face a long wait until they can put down roots again.

Many have been forced into temporary dongas and living pods, while some face eviction from commercial accommodation in two weeks when providers pull support.

AFL Rams Community Support Fund spokesperson Andrew Lockyer told Gareth Parker they’re trying to get people a roof over their heads.

“We’ve got a family that is living in a shed at the back of their property,” he said.

“There is one individual that is living in his car, and there is people living with relatives, but that can’t last forever.

“The issue they’ve got is that accommodation is short, and we need accommodation for the people of Northampton.”

